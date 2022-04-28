(The Center Square) – Hard Rock International received approval to create Virginia’s first casino, which will be in the southwestern part of the state in Bristol, near the Tennessee border.
“The Virginia Lottery has worked diligently for two years to build the appropriate regulatory structure for casino gaming,” Virginia Lottery Acting Executive Director Kelly T. Gee said in a statement. “I am proud of the tireless work by our Gaming Compliance Department and our legal counsel for conducting the necessary investigative work to assist the Board in its decision. There are still many steps to the finish line, but there is no doubt that this is an exciting time.”
The Virginia Lottery Board issued its first casino license to Hard Rock on a 7-0 vote. Initially, the company will open a temporary facility at the location of the former Bristol Mall. The company expects that the temporary facility will begin operations in early July.
The Lottery’s Gaming Compliance Department will work with the new facility and continue to monitor regulatory compliance over the next couple of months. The department will review internal controls and observe the receipt of gaming equipment.
“The board’s priority for casino gaming in the commonwealth is that it be conducted with integrity and in a responsible manner,” Lottery Board Chairman Ferhan Hamid said in a statement. “[The] approval reflects the confidence we have in the rigorous and conscientious review conducted by Virginia Lottery staff.”
Former Gov. Ralph Northam signed bipartisan legislation that authorized casino gambling in the commonwealth in 2020. The lottery is still reviewing applications for three other proposed casinos, which have garnered support via local referendum in Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth.