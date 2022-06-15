(The Center Square) – The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors voted to freeze tuition rates for in-state undergraduate students by offsetting tuition hikes with a one-time scholarship, but will increase tuition rates for graduate students and undergraduates from out of state.
Virginia Tech’s decision came after a state budget deal, which would provide public higher education institutions with incentives if they avoid tuition hikes. The budget earned bipartisan approval, but has not yet been adopted. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is expected to propose amendments to some aspects of the budget before it is finalized.
“Virginia Tech would like to express appreciation to the General Assembly and the administration for the largest investment in higher education in recent history,” University President Tim Sands said in a statement. “Their increase in support will help Virginia Tech avoid passing on the full extent of inflationary costs to our students and their families. The further action of the board to discount tuition for in-state undergraduate students down to the current rate will help our students and their families when they need it most.”
The board approved a base tuition increase of 3% across the board, but will provide a one-time scholarship for every in-state undergraduate, which fully offsets the increase. Other students, however, do not have access to that scholarship fund. For in-state undergraduates, the tuition rate would have increased by $353 annually before the scholarship, which is $12,104 over the year. The cost for out-of-state undergraduates will increase by $925, which reaches $31,754 annually.
Every undergraduate student will still need to account for some increases in fees. Mandatory fees will increase by $138, which will bring them to $2,562 over the year and room and board costs will go up by 4.9%, which is $506 more every year, bringing them to $10,756 if the student lives on campus.
The total cost for an in-state student who lives on campus will be $25,069 next year and the total cost for an out-of-state student living on campus will be $45,676. However, the university will also increase its spending on undergraduate financial aid by $5.1 million, which raises the total institutional financial aid spending to $39.4 million.
In-state graduate students will see their costs increase by $561 every year after tuition and fee increases, which brings the cost to $17,083 annually. Out-of-state graduate students will see a $990 increase annually, which brings their cost to $32,433 every year. However, the university has noted that much of this is mitigated through remissions and is considering additional financial support for graduate students.
“This decision helps us to balance access and affordability for students and their families who seek a Virginia Tech education while investing in world-class faculty and campus programs and preserving the quality of a Virginia Tech degree,” Rector Letitia Long said in a statement. “The state’s investment in higher education has helped us keep costs to our students and families down.”
Most colleges and universities in the commonwealth plan to increase tuition rates this upcoming year, but the College of William & Mary will also freeze in-state undergraduate tuition.