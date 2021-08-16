(The Center Square) – At least one teacher quit her job after the Loudoun County Public School Board adopted a controversial transgender policy and another teacher is embroiled in a lawsuit to keep teaching.
The school board adopted Policy 8040 on a 7-2 vote, which requires staff to use a student’s preferred gender and name at the request of the student or parent. Although accidentally using the transgender student’s given name or a pronoun associated with his or her biological sex would not be a violation of policy, intentionally and persistently doing so would be a violation.
“LCPS’ number one priority is to foster the success of all students and ensure they feel safe, secure, accepted and ready to learn at school,” the school division said in a statement. “The school division will continue to do its due diligence in creating that environment and remaining open and transparent with all LCPS partners, community members and stakeholders.”
The policy also allows transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with his or her gender identity. Students will also be allowed to participate in athletics or other activities based on their gender identity, rather than biological sex.
During a fiery hearing, board members heard from members of the community on both sides of the issue. Some speakers said the policy will affirm transgender identity and is a step in the right direction, but others said it forbids dissenting opinions and puts biological boys in changing rooms with biological girls. One teacher, Laura Morris, even quit her job while speaking to the board.
“This summer, I have struggled with the idea of returning to school knowing that I’ll be working yet again with a school division that, despite its shiny tech and flashy salary, promotes political ideologies that do not square with who I am as a believer in Christ,” Morris said.
Morris alleged she and other teachers received an email, which provided them with a form to fill out to report any teachers who publicly or privately spoke out against the policy. She also said she was told, in an equity training, that white Christian able-bodied females have the power in the schools and that this must change.
“Clearly, you’ve made your point,” Morris said. “You no longer value me or many other teachers you’ve employed in this county.”
Another teacher is fighting the school board in a lawsuit after he was suspended for speaking against the policy at a school board meeting. The teacher, Tanner Cross, sued the school and a judge reinstated him to his position. The case is heading to the Virginia Supreme Court.
“This policy harms the very students it claims to protect,” Alliance Defending Freedom, the legal group defending Cross, told The Center Square. “We will carefully evaluate its impact on the case, to what extent it threatens the wellbeing of students, school officials, and teachers’ ability to serve in accordance with their beliefs.”
The school board adopted this policy after the Virginia legislature passed bills that required boards to adopt policies that respect certain rights of transgender students. The legislation granted the boards discretion in how it would be written and enforced.