(The Center Square) – A recent ruling from the Virginia Supreme Court will allow the Virginia Department of Corrections to take steps to de-privatize healthcare for inmates.
The department will be allowed to terminate its contract with Armor Correctional Health after the court denied the health care company’s motion to halt the transition. The lawsuit, in which the company claims the department ended the contract “arbitrarily and capriciously,” is still ongoing, but the department can legally continue its transition thanks to the ruling.
Armor Correctional Health has faced criticism for allegedly providing inmates with inadequate care. The state constitution requires the department provide adequate health care for inmates.
“Today’s proceedings are a victory for the quality of healthcare in our facilities,” Harold Clarke, the director of VADOC, said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to provide the constitutionally-mandated level of healthcare in our facilities and this transition will ensure that we are able to continue to do so in the future.”
The VADOC will temporarily contract with VitalCore to provide health services for inmates, but intends to assume the full responsibility of providing the inmate healthcare. The state’s contract with VitalCore began earlier this week.
The Supreme Court ruling came after a Circuit Court for the city of Richmond ruled that the VADOC did not act arbitrarily and capriciously in its decision to terminate the contract.