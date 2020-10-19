(The Center Square) – A Virginia subcommittee is looking into potential changes to laws that block criminals from certain types of jobs and adopting children.
Virginia has more than 150 crimes that would bar a person from working or volunteering in the school system, the medical field and other fields, as well as adopting a child. The list includes a wide range of crimes, including sexual assault, crimes against children, murder, manslaughter, robbery, assault and some drug-related crimes.
The General Assembly passed legislation last week that establishes automatic expungement for some less serious crimes, but lawmakers noted that a person convicted of an expunged crime still would be prohibited from these jobs if it is signed by the governor.
Expungement in Virginia does not destroy the record or pardon the convicted person, but it seals the record of the crime. A potential employer still could find out about these crimes from third-party sources, and a person who does not state he or she has been convicted of one of these crimes in an application could face criminal charges.
During the Joint Subcommittee to Study Barrier Crimes and Criminal History Records Checks meeting Monday, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, told lawmakers he is worried the expungement legislation could confuse job applicants when filling out an application after their crime has been expunged. He said the state needs to deal with these barriers in conjunction with the expungement laws.
The subcommittee will meet again later this week.