The filing deadline to run for elected office in Virginia is on March 25, 2021. In Virginia, prospective candidates may file for the following offices:
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Virginia House of Delegates (all 100 seats)
Ballotpedia is also covering local elections in the following cities:
- Chesapeake
- Norfolk
- Richmond
- Virginia Beach
The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 8, the Republican convention is scheduled for May 8, and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 2, 2021.
Virginia’s statewide filing deadline is the fourth to take place in the 2021 election cycle. The next statewide filing deadline is on April 5 in New Jersey.
Virginia has a Democratic state government trifecta. A trifecta exists when one political party simultaneously holds the governor’s office and majorities in both state legislative chambers. Democrats control the House of Delegates with a 55-45 majority and the state Senate with a 21-18 majority with one vacancy. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam was elected in 2017.