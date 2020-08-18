(The Center Square) – A Virginia state senator has been charged with two felonies for her involvement in the toppling of a Confederate monument in Portsmouth.
Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000. She was one of seven people charged, which included NAACP leaders.
Monday's charges came one day before the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates convened in a special session to address COVID-19-related budget issues, criminal justice reform and other legislative priorities. Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the Senate, but if Lucas is absent, Democrats only can have one dissenter if they want to pass some of the more controversial pieces of legislation. The tie breaker goes to Lt. Gov. Justice Fairfax, a Democrat.
During the special session lawmakers will consider efforts to defelonize assault on a police officer, partially defund police departments believed to be engaged in biased policing and enhance prosecutorial discretion.
Some of the reforms have bipartisan support, but others are expected to receive pushback.