(The Center Square) – Virginia State Police will increase its highway patrols for Memorial Day weekend, which tends to see more travel than normal weekends.
“As a state of normalcy returns to Virginia’s roadways and families head out for summer adventures, motorists need to remember that as traffic increases so should their vigilance and patience,” Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle said in a statement.
“During this holiday weekend, Virginians will see traffic numbers that we haven’t experienced in close to a year,” Settle said. “All drivers need to remember to not only comply with posted speed limits, but to also be patient and alert for added congestion on our roads.”
According to state police, traffic forecasts predict significantly higher levels of travel when compared with Memorial Day last year because of social distancing and capacity restrictions expiring Friday.
On Memorial Day weekend last year, state troopers arrested 70 drunk drivers and cited 2,469 people for speeding. The state police also issued 224 citations for people who failed to wear a seatbelt and eight people died during crashes.
“Just within the past six days, 22 people have lost their lives on a Virginia roadway,” Settle said. “Preliminary data shows at least eight of those were not wearing a seat belt, to include a 10-year-old boy. Eight lives that may have been saved with the simple click of a seat belt. It’s an easy decision to make – buckle up. And buckle up everyone riding in your vehicle.”
Virginia State Police are participating in the Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (C.A.R.E) over the weekend, which is a state-sponsored national program designed to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to wear a seatbelt.