(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that Virginia will spend $2.5 million to help shelter the state's homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding will be used for hotel and motel vouchers, case management, food, cleaning supplies and medical transportation, a governor's office news release said. The emergency support will provide temporary housing for about 1,500 Virginians who are unsheltered or rely on shelters that require them to leave every day, the governor's office said.
Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer said 500 hotels, with 37,000 available rooms, have offered to help shelter Virginia's homeless population.
“As we battle this unprecedented public health crisis, we must make sure no one is left behind,” Northam said. “I have issued a statewide stay-at-home order, but we know there are many Virginians with no home to stay in. With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The governor's office also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide partial funding to support homeless individuals who are 65 and older, those with other pre-existing conditions and those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The state funding also will provide housing for individuals in shelters who may need to be quarantined, or where social distancing is not feasible.
As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 2,012 COVID-19 cases in the state – including 46 deaths – and 312 total hospitalizations.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 6,803 deaths in the United States, with more than 266,000 confirmed cases in the country. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.