(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers will enter into a special session Monday, in which they are expected to debate specifics on the budget, potential tax cuts, funding for a new NFL stadium and other bills.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin called lawmakers into a special session after the Democrat-controlled Senate and the Republican-controlled House failed to reach agreements on key pieces of legislation before their regular session deadline.
Although lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support some tax reduction policies, Republican lawmakers have pushed for deeper tax cuts. Republicans and Democrats both support giving taxpayers some form of a tax rebate and both sides also support changes to Virginia’s grocery tax. The Senate wants to end the state’s portion of the grocery tax, which is 1.5%, but want to keep the local 1% option. The House proposal would end the grocery tax in its entirety and provide additional state funds to localities to make up the losses from ending the local grocery tax option.
One of the largest differences between the House and the Senate proposals is whether to change the standard deduction. House Republicans proposed doubling the standard deduction, which would create a broad tax cut for the middle class. Senate Democrats oppose any changes to the standard deduction. Under current law, the standard deduction is scheduled to decrease in 2026, which would create a tax hike for some middle-class Virginians if that goes into effect.
House Republicans and the governor have also focused on providing some type of gasoline tax relief amid rising prices at the pump. Their original plan would have suspended the most recent 5-cent tax increase until July 1, 2023. After Democrats opposed the legislation, arguing it would hurt transportation funding, Youngkin proposed a separate plan, which would create a three-month gas tax holiday, which would temporarily suspend the state’s entire 26.2 tax for a gallon of gas. Republican lawmakers have argued the state can afford the cut with its current surplus.
The two sides also need to reach an agreement on education funding, particularly funding for proposed lab schools. Although both sides support a pay raise for teachers, the Senate plan backs a 5% hike and the House plan backs a 4% hike. Both sides also backed bills to create university-run K-12 lab schools, but the Republican bill would divert money away from the current public schools to support them if students leave the current public schools and the Democratic bill would ensure that the current public schools keep the same level of funding, even if students leave.
Lawmakers also need to hash out a few differences on their proposals to fund the construction of a new NFL stadium for the Washington Commanders in northern Virginia. Both versions of the legislation would establish a bond system to fund a new stadium and both would provide some tax incentives. Both versions would divert nearly half of the sales tax collected from the facility and the nearby campus back to the stadium. The Senate version would also divert all of the corporate income tax revenue from the facility and nearby campus back to the stadium and all of the personal income taxes collected from events at the stadium back to the stadium. Some scholars have criticized the proposals, arguing that it would effectively create a tax haven for team owners.
House and Senate leaders entered into joint conference committees to work on compromises on the bills. The conference committee debates are conducted in private.