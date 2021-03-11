(The Center Square) – Virginia showed one of the slowest weekly unemployment claims recoveries in the nation last week, based on a new report from the personal finance website WalletHub.
The report compares all 50 states and the District of Columbia over three metrics: changes in claims during the latest week compared with 2019 and 2020 and changes in claims filed from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic versus the previous year.
Based on the data, Virginia ranked 50th out of 51 in recovery over the latest week and 46th overall since the pandemic began.
The commonwealth finished ahead of only Ohio in the weekly recovery and in front of New Hampshire, Louisiana, Kansas, Florida and Georgia in overall recovery since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Different states have reopened at different rates, and we likely won’t see a full reopening nationwide until the majority of the population is vaccinated,” WalletHub's Adam McCann wrote in the report.
Virginia’s unemployment claims for the week of March 1 jumped more than 700% compared with 2019 and more than 500% compared with Jan. 1, 2020. Compared with the beginning of the pandemic, Virginia unemployment claims are up 1,129.22%.
The state has the third-worst recovery rate compared with the same week in 2019 and the second-worst since the start of 2020.