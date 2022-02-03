(The Center Square) – The Virginia Senate passed legislation that would grant the governor greater authority to provide relief to people who incurred fines or penalties from misdemeanor and felony offenses.
Senate Bill 623, sponsored by Sen. L. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, passed the chamber 21-19 along party lines. It garnered support from all the chamber’s Democrats and opposition from all Republicans.
The legislation would effectively end all rules that require the court’s input prior to the governor providing relief. Although a person who petitions for relief must go through the court system prior to applying with the governor’s office, the governor can choose to go against the advice of the court under current law.
Lucas told lawmakers on the Senate floor that allowing the governor to make his decision without requiring prior input from the court would make the process more efficient.
Under current law, a person can only submit an application for relief from the governor’s office if he first petitions the court for relief and provides the petition, answer, certificate of facts and opinion of the court in his application. All these forms must be in writing. Under the current law, the spouse or children of a deceased person must receive a certificate from the court before applying with the governor for relief.
Before rendering an opinion, the court must bring witnesses and introduce all testimony that may be necessary and protect the interest of the commonwealth. The court must also hear testimony from the petitioner’s witnesses that may be necessary and protect his interests.
Lucas’s bill would repeal all of these requirements.
The legislation will now head to the House of Delegates, which has a narrow 52-48 Republican majority.
The Senate also passed Senate Bill 546, sponsored by Sen. David Marsden, D-Burke, which would prohibit the Department of Juvenile Justice from establishing juvenile boot camps and prohibit the court from ordering a juvenile to attend such a boot camp. It passed the chamber 35-5 with strong bipartisan support.