(The Center Square) – Legislation that is meant to increase transparency and information around medical costs passed the Virginia House of Delegates nearly unanimously and will be considered by the Senate despite some pushback from health care providers.
House Bill 481, sponsored by Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax Station, would require hospitals to disclose information about standard charges for items and services more comprehensively. It passed the Senate 98-1 with one delegate not voting and is headed for the Senate.
The law would require every hospital to provide a public machine-readable file that contains a list of charges for every service provided and the list of standard charges for the 300 most frequently provided shoppable services. The 300 shoppable services must include the 70 that for which the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requires hospitals to provide cost information. It would also require hospitals to provide patients with cost estimates upon the request of the patient and provide written information to patients that informs them of their right to receive an estimate.
Federal regulations created under former President Donald Trump’s administration established some requirements for hospitals to make cost information publicly available, but Helmer told The Center Square that his bill would close some loopholes in those rules.
According to Helmer, the federal rules allow hospitals to use a price estimator that may not be accurate and may not be given in good faith. He also said hospitals are not bound by the cost estimates. Under his proposal, the hospital would need to provide a unique estimate to patients for their specific service if requested. He said this would prevent patients from being charged substantially more than the price estimator estimates.
Helmer said he hopes the legislation will get the same level of support in the Senate as it did in the House.
The legislation garnered support from the non-profit PatientRightsAdvocate.org, which supports more transparency in health care costs. Cynthia Fisher, the organization’s Founder and CEO, told The Center Square that the legislation would create market competition among hospitals and prevent patients from being blindsided by large medical bills.
“Every consumer has the right to see what … the actual prices [are],” Fisher said. “...A real market works with competition.”
Fisher said costs can vary by tens of thousands of dollars for the same procedure, which is why more accurate price estimates are necessary. She said more transparency about prices will allow patients to shop with their feet and get the best deals available and that the Helmer’s bill would allow patients to access prices more simply.
PRA conducted a review of 1,000 hospitals and alleged that fewer than 15% of those reviewed were complying with federal rules for price transparency. The review included 23 Virginia hospitals and claimed only three were complying. However, there is some dispute about what the rules specifically require and some have challenged the PRA’s findings.
Julian Walker, the vice president of communications at the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, told The Center Square that the VHHA and its members are committed to informing the public and customers about the health care delivery system, including clinical, quality and financial information. He said every one of its members have some version of a machine-readable file with price information.
However, the VHHA opposes Helmer’s bill, arguing it is redundant legislation that could cause confusion for hospitals and patients because it risks creating misalignment between state and federal requirements. Helmer has said the bill is fully consistent with federal rules.
Walker also questioned Helmer’s objection to the price estimator tool.
“The Price Estimator Tool is far more valuable to consumers [than a 300-item spreadsheet],” Walker said. “It provides more information and lets patients enter their insurance information to get a more accurate cost estimate. The alternative approach would require consumers to navigate and cross-reference a cumbersome spreadsheet with hundreds of rows and columns. Proposed language in HB 481 could prohibit hospitals from using a Price Estimator Tool, resulting in consumers having less access to cost information. This approach is anti-consumer and inconsistent with the intent of the legislation.”
Walker also noted the VHHA offers a Virginia Hospital Pricing website updated every year that provides information to help patients make informed decisions about their care.
The legislation will be sent to a Senate committee. If advanced through the committee process, it will be considered on the chamber’s floor for a vote.