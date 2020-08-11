(The Center Square) – To better enforce social distancing guidelines, the Virginia Senate and House will meet off-site next week during the special session, both chambers have announced.
The Senate will meet at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond and will be charged $5,400 for two days of setup and the first day of session, then $250 for every subsequent hour, Virginia Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar told The Center Square. This is the same meeting location the Senate used in April to close the legislative session; the body was not charged last time.
Schaar said the Senate will use its own equipment and its own information technology, rather than renting. There will be a cost for live streaming, she said, but that cost exists when meeting in its normal location, as well.
The science museum will be set up like it was last time, Schaar said. Everyone will have hand sanitizer on their desk, equipment will be cleaned regularly and each lawmaker will be given an individually boxed lunch.
The Senate functioned without any major problems in April and conducted its business quickly. The House, on the other hand, ran into a series of problems when conducting its session outside of the state Capitol.
The chamber had technical problems with its voting consoles and microphones. For the upcoming special session, the House will change its meeting location to Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond.
"As Delegates convene to do the work of the Special Session, I must first and foremost put the health and safety of members and staff, as well as their families and the communities they will return to in every corner of the Commonwealth,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement. “Working with the Virginia Department of Health, the Siegel Center was chosen as it will allow for proper social distancing and the necessary safety precautions needed during this unprecedented time in our Commonwealth's history.”
Filler-Corn’s office and House Clerk Suzette Denslow did not respond to several requests regarding the cost of meeting off-site. The meeting will be livestreamed, and the location will be accessible to media.
The special session, which will convene Aug. 18, will address COVID-19-related budget issues and criminal justice reform. Some of the budget issues will include reconsiderations of budget priorities, such as education spending and teacher pay raises, in light of new fiscal projections. Some of the proposed criminal justice reforms include ending qualitative immunity, defelonizing assault on a police officer and holding officers more accountable for wrongdoing.
Some Republican lawmakers have said they plan to prioritize getting children back to school five days a week for in-person classes, which likely will conflict with Gov. Ralph Northam’s guidelines. Republicans are in the minority in both chambers.