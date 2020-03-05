The Virginia Senate passed public-sector collective bargaining legislation Thursday with a substitute opposed by the House sponsor and House leadership.
Collective bargaining rights legalize the practice of exclusive representation, meaning unions have the authority to negotiate contracts for an entire working unit, even if some workers in the unit are not union members and do not want union representation.
The Senate-substituted version of House Bill 582 would grant collective bargaining rights to public-sector unions if the local government first passes an ordinance that permits collective bargaining.
The House bill's sponsor, Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Woodbridge, sought to permit collective bargaining statewide, without an opt-in or opt-out clause for localities, and the House already rejected efforts to include such language.
The Senate passed Senate Bill 939, which included the opt-in language, nearly a month ago and sent it to the House. Last week, the House passed a substitute version that removed the opt-in language, and sent it back to the Senate, which quickly rejected it.
The House and Senate have entered into a joint conference committee to try and hash out their differences and agree on a compromise bill.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, who sponsored SB 939, has said he and other Democratic senators would oppose any version that does not include the opt-in language.
Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the Senate, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax as a tiebreaker. With all of the chamber’s Republicans opposing both versions of the bill, Democrats can have only one detractor in the Senate if it wishes to pass collective bargaining legislation.
The House has a 55-45 Democratic majority. The legislative session is scheduled to end Saturday.
Some local governments have warned that collective bargaining could cost them millions of dollars. Opponents also say collective bargaining could harm the quality of schools in Virginia and diminish police accountability. Supporters say it would provide better benefits and salaries for workers.
