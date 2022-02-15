(The Center Square) – The Virginia Senate passed bipartisan legislation that would provide more transparency in parole board votes and the bill is now headed to the House of Delegates for consideration.
Senate Bill 5, sponsored by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, passed the chamber 36-3 with full support from Republicans and support from most Democrats. All three lawmakers who voted against the bill were Democrats.
The legislation would make parole board vote records publicly available by subjecting them to Freedom of Information Act requests. It would allow residents to know which parole board members voted for and against someone being released into parole. Currently, the parole board is allowed to disclose its votes, but is not under a legal requirement to do so when the record is requested.
Suetterlein and other supporters argued the state is transparent in how it crafts its laws, how it enforces its laws through the police system and how it rules on its laws through the court system, but that transparency is lacking only in the parole decisions. They argued this information should also be known to residents.
According to the parole board, the legislation would force the board to hire two full-time staff members to ensure the board can comply with requests for vote records. The cost of two employees, including benefits, is slightly more than $133,000 annually. The board also claimed it would cost about $108,000 to change the board’s information system to properly collect the data needed to comply with the law.
Similar legislation passed the Senate last year, but failed to advance in the House after House Democratic leadership blocked the legislation. After last November’s elections, the House is now controlled by Republicans who hold a narrow majority, which gives the bill a much greater likelihood of passing.
The proposal was originally introduced after an Office of the State Inspector General report alleged the board violated state law and its policies so they could more easily release offenders into parole. The parole board denied the allegations. A report commissioned by the attorney general’s office accused the OSIG of bias in its report, but did not confirm or deny the allegations of wrongdoing by the parole board.