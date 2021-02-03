(The Center Square) – Legislation to abolish the death penalty passed the Virginia Senate on Wednesday and a similar bill made progress in the House of Delegates.
Senate Bill 1165, sponsored by Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Mount Vernon, would remove the death penalty from Virginia law for every crime in which it is currently available for judges to use. It would also prohibit the execution of any person currently on death row beginning July 1, 2021.
Any person on death row when the law goes into effect would have his sentence changed to life imprisonment. If a person was 18 years or older at the time of the offense, they shall not be eligible for parole.
According to a fiscal impact statement, the legislation would cost state adult correctional facilities $77,376 for two beds for the two individuals who are currently on death row.
The legislation passed the chamber 21-17 with support from every Democrat and opposition from every Republican. Democratic lawmakers argued the possibility of an innocent person being killed on death row is too substantial a risk, but Republicans argued that the death penalty helps provide justice and closure for victims of serious crimes.
Similar legislation made progress in the Virginia House, advancing through the Courts of Justice Committee with a 15-6 vote. If the same bill can pass both chambers, Gov. Ralph Northam has said he intends to sign it into law.
Over the last four centuries, Virginia has imposed the death penalty more times than any state, but the last person to be executed was in 2017. Since 2000, 40 people have been executed in the commonwealth. In the past 10 years, there have been eight executions.