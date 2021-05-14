(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate Republicans are urging Gov. Ralph Northam to put an end to the mask mandate as the governor is reviewing the rules in light of new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
New CDC guidelines state that a vaccinated person can safely resume most normal activities without social distancing or using a face mask, but Virginia rules still maintain social distancing rules for those with vaccines and mask mandates for vaccinated people who are indoors or in a crowd.
Virginia is set to lift social distancing restrictions and capacity restrictions for all people on June 15, but Northam has not said he would remove the mask mandate by then. The governor’s office did not respond to requests for comment from The Center Square, but told 8News that Northam is working to align his policies with the CDC guidelines.
Senate Republicans are urging the governor to fully end the state’s mask mandate. The Senate GOP wants the mandate eliminated for all people, rather than simply for vaccinated people and is concerned that a selective mandate could lead to vaccine passports.
“Yesterday’s announcement by the Centers for Disease Control confirms what the science has indicated for months: there is no benefit in making those who are fully vaccinated wear a mask, either indoors or outdoors,” Republican Senate leaders said in a joint statement. “We call on Governor Northam to conform the Commonwealth’s guidance to that of the CDC’s by immediately rescinding his mask mandate. It’s time for Virginians who have been vaccinated to breathe freely once again.”
Under the CDC guidelines, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after he or she has received all necessary doses of his or her vaccine.
In a tweet, President Joe Biden told Americans to get vaccines or wear a mask. The CDC guidelines, however, are not legal mandates.
“The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do,” Biden tweeted. “The choice is yours.”
Northam has signaled opposition to vaccine mandates, but has said vaccine passports are on the table.