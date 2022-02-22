(The Center Square) – House-passed legislation that would have frozen Virginia’s minimum wage and blocked a scheduled increase was struck down in a Senate committee after Democrats voted against the bill.
House Bill 320, sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, was defeated in the Senate Committee on Commerce and Labor with a 12-3 vote. The legislation died on a party-line vote with every Republican supporting the bill and every Democrat opposing it.
The commonwealth’s minimum wage increased to $11 per hour Jan. 1 and is scheduled to increase to $12 per hour next January. The failed legislation would have prevented next year’s increase. The current law does not include any scheduled increases after the 2023 hike, but it does include language to pave the way for a $15 per hour minimum wage if lawmakers approve another increase.
“Virginians working full-time should be able to support themselves and their families,” Senate Majority Leader and committee member Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said in a statement.
“Our progress to incrementally raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2026 was threatened by the bills killed in committee today, which attempted to cap increases at $11 an hour and prevent future raises,” Saslaw said. “With inflation at record highs and working families doing more with less, it’s imperative we continue to provide Virginians with the tools they need to lead productive, healthy lives.”
Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said 55% of minimum wage workers are women and that more than half of Black Americans make less than $15 per hour. She said Senate Democrats will continue to prevent any legislation to scale back the minimum wage increase.
Republican lawmakers argued that further increasing the minimum wage would stifle the economic recovery from COVID-19 and exacerbate problems with supply chains and worker shortages. Some business groups defended Freitas’s bill and discouraged minimum wage increases.
“Our small business owners have already upped wages, on their own, to fill a struggling workforce and unprecedented job openings,” Julia Hammond, the Virginia state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square. The NFIB is the largest small business association in the country.
“Many more are planning on doing that on their own,” Hammond said. “What Virginia entrepreneurs don’t need right now are for state legislators to tell them what to do with their [hard-earned] money.”
Senate Democrats also blocked legislation that would have provided a minimum wage exemption for small businesses that employ 10 or fewer people. The legislation also failed in the committee on a 12-3 vote with Republican support and Democratic opposition.