(The Center Square) – In the General Assembly’s session to begin 2022, Democratic senators will be focused on minimum wage laws, education funding, healthcare access, broadband and infrastructure, among other issues.
“Dynamic, diverse, and determined Senate Democrats once again are pursuing a forward-thinking, comprehensive legislative agenda in 2022 that addresses Virginians’ hopes, realities, and concerns about the Commonwealth’s future—from Tidewater to Shenandoah, from Arlington to Bristol,” Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said in a statement.
Several Democratic leaders commented on their list of priorities for the session. Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said Democrats are focused on ensuring every Virginian who wants a job can get one that provides wages and benefits high enough to take care of a family. The commonwealth’s minimum wage is set to increase to $11 per hour in about a month and to $12 per hour the following year. The law sets a framework for reaching a $15-per-hour minimum wage, but anything higher than $12 per hour would need further legislative approval.
Other priorities included a world-class public education, further expanding Medicaid, increasing behavioral health resources and working to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The caucus leaders also listed broadband expansion, voting rights, clean energy and infrastructure.
“People continue to expect Richmond to provide the infrastructure of a better future: more funding for public schools, improved transportation, affordable healthcare, and support for public safety,” Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, said in a statement.
“As Democrats, we have worked tirelessly to keep citizens safe, to build a more equitable judicial system, and to give our law enforcement officers and our teachers a raise,” Edwards added. “We have made historic investments in education and transportation and are delivering broadband to every corner of Virginia. We will continue to invest in our future as we head into the 2022 Legislative Session.”
Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate, but will need to work with a House of Delegates controlled by Republicans. Republicans flipped seven seats in the 2021 elections to give themselves a narrow four-seat majority. They will also have to work with a Republican governor, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin. The Republican victory in the House and the gubernatorial race put an end to a brief two years of one-party Democratic control in Richmond.
Chris Braunlich, president of the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square that the divided legislature could make it difficult for either party to push through some of their priorities.
“While Democrats control the Senate by one vote, they have overwhelmingly stacked the deck in the Senate Committees: Senate Commerce is 12-3, Senate Finance is 11-5, and others are similarly disproportionate,” Braunlich said. “One Committee chair has already threatened to take any legislation not favored by the Left and ‘box it up.’ This may lead to significant bitterness in the General Assembly if there is a majority in both Houses for particular bills but they are blocked merely because of the way committees have been structured.”
Senate Republicans did not respond to a request for comment regarding their priorities for the session. House Republican leadership has not yet released a set of priorities for the upcoming session, but focused on lower taxes and business friendly policies during their campaigns.