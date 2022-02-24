(The Center Square) – Republican-backed House-passed bills that would have reinstated several Virginia election rules were defeated in a Senate committee controlled by Democratic lawmakers.
Some of the bills would have reversed pandemic-era voting reforms that loosened the rules surrounding elections. The proposals included mandatory voter identification, limited early voting and repealing the permanent absentee list. Republican lawmakers argued the bills were common sense measures to ensure election security; however, Senate Democrats claimed the bills would have restricted voting access.
The Senate Committee on Privileges and Elections narrowly defeated each of the bills on party-line votes with Republicans supporting their passage and Democrats opposing them.
“Restricting access to the ballot box has been a tool used for over a century to keep certain communities from participating in their government,” Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, said in a statement.
“Making sure every Virginian can vote uninhibited resulted in record election participation, and makes us a more whole democracy where each and every one of us can be represented in our government,” Locke said. “I’m proud Senate Democrats’ progress over the past two years will be preserved for future elections in the Commonwealth.”
Earlier this month, House Privileges and Elections Chair Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, said the bills would have built faith in the election system.
“When Democrats took control in 2020, they wasted no time in gutting popular, common sense laws that made our elections some of the safest and most secure in the country,” Ransone said. “On the campaign trail, voters told us they wanted us to help build faith in our system. Our legislation does that by reinstating photo ID, scanning the rolls for deceased voters more often, and giving voters more notice if their registration is about to become inactive.”
House Bill 1090, sponsored by Del. Michael Webert, R-Marshall, would have required people to display a photo identification before voting. Under current law, a person can sign a statement that states he is the person he claims he is in place of providing voter identification. Lying on the form is a felony.
Some of the bills would have affected absentee voting. House Bill 196 would have repealed the permanent absentee voter list, which would have required voters to request an absentee ballot for every individual election, rather than automatically receiving it. House Bill 956 would have required voters to return their absentee ballots by election day before the polls close. Under current law, voters must postmark their ballots by election day, but the state still counts ballots that they receive in the mail after election day.
House Bill 39 would have limited early voting to the two weeks before the election.