(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate Democrats blocked Republican attempts to repeal a series of gun control laws that were enacted in recent years during a Judiciary Committee meeting.
The committee members voted along party lines with Republicans supporting the repeal of gun control laws and Democrats voting to keep them intact. Each bill was passed by indefinitely on either a 9-6 or 8-6 vote, which effectively kills the legislation unless it’s reintroduced.
Senate Bill 364, sponsored by Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Fredericksburg, would have repealed a limit on handgun purchases within a 30-day period. Current law prohibits a person from purchasing more than one handgun within a 30-day period, unless the person is a licensed firearms dealer or has a valid Virginia concealed carry permit. The legislation would have removed any limits.
Violating this law subjects a person to a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable up to 12 months in jail and/or a fine of $2,500. The effort to repeal the law was defeated 8-6.
Senate Bill 644, sponsored by Sen. T. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell would have repealed a law that prohibits the private sale of firearms unless a background check is completed. The bill would have allowed private sales without a background check if the person buying the firearm had a valid concealed handgun permit, produced the permit to the seller and was not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law.
An intentional violation of this law is also subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor. The repeal legislation was defeated 9-6.
Senate Bill 74, sponsored by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield would have repealed a law that allows local governments to enact stricter gun control policies within their jurisdictions. The current law allows localities to ban firearms and ammunition in any building owned or used by the locality for governmental purposes, any public park owned or operated by the locality and any recreation or community center facility. It also allows the locality to prohibit guns and ammunition on public streets and sidewalks when an adjacent property is hosting an event in which a permit is required.
The bill would have also amended the state’s laws regarding local government gun buy-back programs. Current law provides that guns are destroyed during a buy-back, but the change would have required buy-back programs to offer guns for sale by a public auction or sealed bids to a person licensed as a dealer.
Chase’s legislation was defeated 9-6.
Democrats also blocked legislation that would have exempted concealed handguns from the local bans and legislation that would have current and retired law enforcement, commonwealth’s attorneys and judges from certain carrying restrictions.
Legislation that would have allowed individuals to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, Senate Bill 330, was also defeated in the committee.