(The Center Square) – Virginia Senate Democrats blocked legislation that would have put limits on private businesses that impose vaccination requirements for services that are classified as public accommodations.
Senate Bill 548, which was introduced by Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, would have amended the commonwealth’s antidiscrimination laws for public accommodations to protect those who have not received vaccinations against COVID-19. A place of public accommodation applies to any business that offers goods, services, facilities, advantages or accommodations to the general public. This would apply to restaurants, hotels, bars, retailers and other places of business.
The legislation would have prohibited the business or any employees from denying any services to people without the vaccine or segregating or discriminating against them in any way. The bill would not have applied to a business’s hiring practices or entrance into other buildings, which are not classified as places of public accommodation.
Chase’s bill was referred to the Committee on General Laws and Technology, on a party-line vote, 8-7, with every Republican supporting the bill and every Democrat opposing the bill. The vote against reporting the bill prevents it from moving forward.
"Senate Democrats have always and will always be committed to Virginians' safety,” Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, told The Center Square. Locke, who serves on the committee, was one of the votes against advancing the legislation.
“When it comes to the covid pandemic, that includes vaccinations, along with masks and other mitigation measures,” Locke said. “The bill would have imposed upon private businesses the mandate of serving those who are unvaccinated and potentially dangerous to other patrons, employees, and their families, which is incongruent with the goal of maintaining the health of everyone in the commonwealth."
A spokesperson for the Senate Republicans did not reply to a request for comment, nor did Chase’s office.
Virginia does not currently have COVID-19 vaccination requirements placed on private businesses, but also does not have laws that restrict businesses from imposing such requirements on employees or patrons.