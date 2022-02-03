(The Center Square) – Virginia bills that would have banned Dominion energy and other public utilities from donating to state-level political campaigns was blocked during the Senate committee process.
“Every year I present this bill, and every year someone comes ready with some clever comeback to block this bill,” Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, said in response to the committee opposing Senate Bill 45.
Senate Bill 45, sponsored by Petersen, and Senate Bill 568, sponsored by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Montross, would have both prohibited the utilities from donating to candidates, campaign committees and political action committees. Petersen’s bill would have penalized the candidate or committee for soliciting such donations and Stuart’s bill would have penalized the public utility for providing the donation.
In 2021, Dominion played a significant role in the statewide political process, giving more than $1 million to Republicans and more than $1.8 million to Democrats.
During the committee, Petersen told lawmakers that public utilities are monopolies by state fiat whose profits are regulated by the General Assembly. He argued that it is a conflict of interest to allow utilities to provide funding to lawmakers who will ultimately determine their profitability.
Petersen said the legislation would make the system cleaner and argued it does not violate freedom of speech, or the Supreme Court precedent in Citizens United V. FEC, arguing that most states have similar regulations on the books.
Some committee members who voted against the bill, including Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, questioned the effectiveness of the proposal and its constitutionality. Surovell told The Center Square that he believes campaign finance reform should be done comprehensively and that the Citizens United ruling puts limits on what lawmakers can do.
Surovell also argued that utilities could find their way around the law by funding causes through nonprofits and other political and nonpolitical entities. He said the current system maximizes sunshine.
The legislation failed to pass through the Committee on Privileges and Elections on an 11-4 vote.