(The Center Square) – Virginia Senators blocked legislation during a committee hearing that would have temporarily lowered the state’s gasoline tax and other proposed changes are still struggling to get support among partisan disagreements.
Senate Bill 541, sponsored by Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, would have scaled back recent gasoline tax increases amid soaring gas prices. The legislation was killed in the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee on a 12-4 vote with every Democrat and one Republican voting against the proposal.
The bill would have returned the gas tax to its rate before the July 1, 2021 increase. It would have lowered the tax from 26.2 cents per gallon back to 21.2 cents per gallon and decreased the diesel fuel tax from 27 cents per gallon to 20.2 cents per gallon. The proposal would have reimplemented the gas tax increase on July 1, 2023 and indexed the tax based on the change in the United States Average Consumer Price index annually.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed his support for rolling back the gas tax, citing the increased inflation nationwide and the higher gas prices. The average price of gas in the commonwealth is $3.48 per gallon as of Friday, which is slightly lower than the national average, according to a compilation from AAA. Democratic leaders criticized the proposal, arguing that it would prevent the state from funding necessary transportation projects.
Some of the other tax proposals have also failed to get support from Democrats in the Senate, including a proposal to double the standard deduction. Although both parties have agreed to some tax cuts, Democrats have blocked Republican attempts to broaden the tax cuts.