(The Center Square) – A Virginia Senate committee has advanced a series of policing reform bills passed by the House with several substitutes that conform the legislation to similar bills already passed by the Senate.
Proposed reforms include a ban on no-knock warrants, civilian review panels with more power, a prohibition on neck restraints and an expansion of the decertification process. Some of the reforms passed with bipartisan support, and others passed on party-line votes, with Democratic support and Republican opposition.
House Bill 5099, sponsored by Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, would prohibit no-knock search warrants at all times. It requires an officer clearly and audibly state his or her purpose and authority before executing a warrant. The Senate substitute would require all search warrants be executed in the daytime unless a judge or magistrate approves a different time after good cause is shown. The daytime requirement would not apply to search warrants for the withdrawal of blood.
The Senate substitute also clarified ambiguity in the initial Senate version of the bill. The Senate version intended to prohibit all no-knock search warrants, but some had interpreted the language as permitting such warrants if approved by a judge or a magistrate. The substitute to HB 5099 clarifies this never would be permissible.
“Ultimately it’s my hope that we can move towards a full ban on the use of the no-knock search warrants,” Aird said Wednesday in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The bill advanced, 8-4, from the committee and has been referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
The Judiciary Committee also advanced a substitute version of House Bill 5055, which would reform civilian review boards of police in the commonwealth. The original House version would have required local governments to establish a review board, but the Senate substitute likened it to the Senate version of the bill, which allows local governments to establish a board if they choose to do so.
Under this reform, localities would be allowed to grant the boards the authority to make binding disciplinary decisions if there is a serious breach of department and professional standards. The locality also would be allowed to grant the board subpoena power and the ability to investigate policies, practices and procedures of police departments and make recommendations.
The bill, which was sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, advanced through the committee, 7-2. It also has been referred to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
House Bill 5069, which would prohibit the use of neck restraints, and House Bill 5029, which would require an officer to intervene if another officer is unlawfully using force, both passed the committee with substitutes. The House versions of these bills would establish criminal charges for violating these standards, but the Senate substitute would instead make them enforceable through the decertification process. HB 5069 passed 9-4, and HB 5029 passed 8-5. Both were sent to the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee.
The committee also advanced legislation to expand the decertification process for police, require mental health response teams in localities, expand training requirements and add restrictions on a department’s ability to purchase military surplus equipment.
Both chambers will have to work out their differences on many of these bills. If the chambers fail to pass each other’s legislation, the bills will have to be debated in a House-Senate conference committee.
The committee chose not to advance House Bill 5112, which would have put a legal requirement on officers to render aid to any person suffering from a bodily injury or a life-threatening condition and require officers to report wrongdoing from other officers. There was no Senate equivalent; it failed to advance on a 10-3 vote.