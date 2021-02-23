(The Center Square) – The Virginia Senate narrowly blocked a bill aimed to restrict landlords from denying applicants who incurred poor credit because of the closure of the government, but passed one bill that makes eviction more difficult.
House Bill 1908, sponsored by Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax Station, would have prohibited some landlords from taking any adverse action against applicants based on poor credit or an eviction that occurred during a closure of the U.S. government causing that person to be furloughed or not receive payments. It would have applied to federal government workers and those working for employers contracted with the government.
Although the legislation passed the House with heavy Democratic support, it failed to garner unanimous Democratic support in the Senate, causing it to be defeated 19-20.
The legislation would have applied to any landlord who had more than a 10% interest in more than four dwelling units. It would have carried a penalty that would have allowed applicants to recover damages up to $1,000 and attorney fees if a landlord was guilty of such discrimination.
During last year’s special session, lawmakers passed a bill that provided these protections to applicants who incurred poor credit or were evicted because of financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent economic restrictions that followed.
However, Senate Democrats did receive enough votes on a different piece of legislation to make evictions more difficult. An amended version of this bill, House Bill 1900, will be sent back to the House for consideration.
The legislation, sponsored by Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, would grant a judge authority to order a landlord to permit a tenant to reenter a dwelling unit he was removed from if found he was removed unlawfully. It would also grant a judge authority to require a landlord to make the premise safe if it is found the landlord took action to make it unsafe as a means to get the person to leave the unit. A judge could also require the landlord to provide services to the tenant if that tenant’s services were unlawfully halted.
If a landlord is found to have taken these unlawful actions, the tenant would recover $5,000 or the cost of four months of rent from the landlord, whichever is higher. The tenant could also recover attorney fees.
An amended version of the House-passed legislation passed the Senate 21-18 and will be sent back to the House. The legislation received opposition from Republicans, partially because current law has forced tenants to continue to provide residency and services to tenants who are unable to pay rent because of financial problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic restrictions.
Senate lawmakers also passed House Bill 2118, which establishes an electric vehicle and grant fund and program. The legislation passed with an amendment and will be sent back to the House for consideration.