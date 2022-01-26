(The Center Square) – The Virginia Senate unanimously approved a bill, which would allow a qualified person from another state to practice telehealth in the commonwealth if the patient has a preexisting relationship with that doctor.
Senate Bill 369, sponsored by Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Montross, passed the chamber 40-0 on the uncontested calendar. The bill is designed to expand telehealth options for Virginians. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased during the beginning of winter, but have been decreasing since.
The bill applies to any practitioner of a profession regulated by the Board of Medicine. Any person who is licensed and in good standing with the applicable regulatory agency in his or her state will be allowed to provide care. The legislation also applies to the District of Columbia.
Under the original legislation, the law would have also applied to anyone who lived in a United States territory or possession, but a Senate amendment struck that provision.
The bill only applies if the patient has a previously established practitioner-patient relationship with an initial in-person evaluation within the previous 12 months. The bill would only apply to telehealth and would not apply to in-person treatment.
To become law, the bill would need to be approved by the House of Delegates and signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.