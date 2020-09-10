(The Center Square) – Legislation to enact several policing reforms, such as banning no-knock warrants, banning chokeholds and requiring higher training standards for police, passed the Virginia Senate on Thursday along a party-line vote.
Senate Bill 5030 is a comprehensive bill that encompasses several Democrat-led reforms.
No-knock warrants would be completely banned and officers would be required to state their purpose and their authority before executing a search warrant if the bill becomes law. All warrants would have to be executed in the daytime unless a judge approves an early morning or nighttime search warrant after good cause is shown.
The bill requires the Department of Criminal Justice Services to establish universal minimum standards for police training, including de-escalation techniques. It prohibits deadly force unless it is necessary to protect law enforcement or others from serious bodily injury or death.
Officers also would be required to warn a suspect before using deadly force when feasible, prohibited from shooting in to or at moving vehicles unless necessary and prohibited from using neck restraints unless immediately necessary to protect someone from death or bodily injury.
The legislation includes a provision that would withhold state funds from police departments if the department is believed to have a pattern of violating people’s rights or is engaged in biased policing. It also would expand police decertification so officers can be decertified for any serious misconduct, rather than just a short list of offenses.
Several Republicans were quick to criticize the bill, alleging those who support the bill did not support law enforcement.
Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, said officers have to make split decisions and should not be held back by regulations that will make them second guess their actions. He also said removing the option to execute no-knock warrants likely will lead to more deaths.
Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, saying the bill will save lives, particularly for people who look like her. Locke is African American. She also said the bill is not anti-police.
“This bill is not anti-law enforcement even though it’s been misrepresented as that,” Locke said.
Defending the bill, Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, said the bill has been vetted better than any bill he’s ever seen. He said the bill provides guidelines for police but also provides a lot of flexibility for the officer’s discretion.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, said he would have supported many elements of the bill if they were not grouped with reforms they did not support. He said he hopes to see some adjustments to the bill when it goes through the House of Delegates.
Locke said Republicans should have introduced reforms that incorporated changes they support if they wanted to vote for them independent of the other reforms. She also said she introduced some of those reforms in previous years, but they failed in Republican-led committees.
The bill passed, 21-19.
The Senate also passed Senate Bill 5007, which allows a person to have a jury trial with a judge deciding the punishment. It also passed Senate Bill 5024, which would allow the attorney general to file a civil lawsuit against a police department if he believes it is consistently engaged in policing that violates people’s rights.