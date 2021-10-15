(The Center Square) – Virginia’s revenue for September increased by more than 18% from the previous year when the state was imposing harsher COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to Secretary of Finance Joe Flores’s office.
Revenue collections were up 18.4% from last year and up 10.6% since the start of the fiscal year.
“September completes the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and is a significant month for revenue collections,” Flores said in a statement. “Overall, this quarter’s revenue performance was strong. It is important to remember that we are comparing this quarter’s performance to the heart of the pandemic closures last year when there was still not even a vaccine on the horizon.”
Payroll withholding taxes increased by 9.9% from last year and nonwithholding grew by about 25.2%. Sales and use taxes increased by 20.6% and corporate income taxes increased by 41.3%. Revenue from wills, suits, deeds and contracts also saw a small increase from $56.6 million to $60.1 million.
“Our economy continues to show signs of a strong recovery,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement. “Our strategic and proactive decisions are paying off. In this strong economy Virginia will continue making critical investments in our communities, our public schools, and statewide infrastructure to bolster our growing economy. Our fiscal responsibility is paying off for Virginians.”
Collections from payroll withholding taxes increased by 9.7% on a year-to-date basis and sales tax collections went up 16.7%. This is higher than the previous forecast, which was estimated to be a 1.7% increase in payroll withholding tax collections and a 4.2% decrease in sales tax collections.