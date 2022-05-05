(The Center Square) – A rent relief program designed to help renters who faced financial problems during the COVID-19 pandemic will close the application portal to new applicants at 11:59 p.m. on May 15.
Until that deadline, households that have an income of less than 50% of the area’s median income or have one or more individuals who have not been employed for 90 days prior to the applications will be prioritized, according to a news release from the Department of Housing and Community Development. After prioritizing these cases, the DHCD will award the relief on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Virginia Rent Relief Program has disbursed more than $713 million for 141,330 rent relief payments for more than 104,990 households in the commonwealth through March 31. The state created a statewide rent and mortgage relief program in June of 2020 with federal COVID-19 relief funding. The program received $1 billion in aid through federal aid and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.
Additionally, the DHCD said it would work on comprehensive strategies to increase the supply of affordable housing, address and prevent evictions and reduce barriers in housing.
Virginia is also ending its pandemic-era eviction protections June 30, which is less than two months away. The current rule requires that landlords provide tenants with a payment plan if they are behind on their rent, but when that protection expires, landlords will be able to more easily evict tenants.