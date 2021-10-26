(The Center Square) – Virginia’s gross domestic product, per-capita income and labor force growth have trailed the national average, based on numbers from about the past 10 years, according to a report from the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission.
Between Fiscal Years 2012 and 2021, the state’s GDP grew about 1.2%, which trailed the national average of 1.9%. The per-capita income grew by 1.1%, which was lower than the national average that was also 1.9%. The commonwealth’s labor force growth was also below the national average: 0.6% compared to 1%. GDP and per-capita income are adjusted for inflation. The GDP numbers go through the first quarter of FY 2021 and the other numbers go through the second quarter of FY 2021.
In all three categories, the state grew at less than two-thirds the rate of the national economy. The numbers span the through parts of three governor administrations: former Gov. Bob McDonnell, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Gov. Ralph Northam.
During this time, the general revenue fund grew about 1.8% per year when adjusted for inflation, the non-general revenue fund grew by 5.3% per year and the total budget grew by about 4% per year. When not adjusted for inflation, the general revenue fund grew about 3.7% per year, the non-general revenue fund grew by about 7.3% per year and the total budget grew by about 5.9% per year.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square that the commonwealth’s business climate and its tax policies have not been focused on growth and blamed leaders in both parties.
“[Government leaders] don't spend their energy looking for ways to recruit jobs, improve the climate, while in other states it is the focus,” Haner said. “For decades, for example, it has been clear local business taxes in Virginia are an impediment, but touch the machinery and tools tax and local officials cry like banshees. The Assembly lacks the guts to tackle the issue. In recent years, energy costs and reliability have moved from [an] asset to a liability. Virginia is deeply hostile to fossil fuels.”
To improve the state’s growth, Haner said the government must address the tax climate, restore balance to energy and restore confidence in the state’s right-to-work status.
During the gubernatorial campaign, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe have debated the status of the economy and the best way to achieve growth. Youngkin has criticized the lack of economic growth and urged a different approach, but McAuliffe lauded his record as governor between 2014 and 2018 and said the economy and job growth have been strong.
Youngkin has focused on lower taxes, protecting right-to-work and diversifying the energy sector. McAuliffe has focused on investing in the economy and accelerating the push toward green energy and eliminating carbon-producing sources. McAuliffe has also stated he supports ending right-to-work, but has said it will not be a focus because he does not believe it can be done. The election is in one week.