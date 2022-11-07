(The Center Square) – Virginians who are eligible for food stamps will continue to receive higher allotments through November, according to an announcement from the Virginia Department of Social Services.
The emergency allotments, which provide more money on Electronic Benefits Transfer cards, began during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the federal government has continued to approve them for states on a month-by-month basis. The emergency allotments will automatically be added to a person’s EBT cards Wednesday, Nov. 16 and no action is required by the recipient.
Part of the costs, about $85 million, will come from the federal government and the remainder will be paid by the state. In the month of October, there were more than 455,000 collecting food stamp benefits, which accounted for nearly 896,000 people, according to the most recent data released from VDSS.
A household of one will receive a maximum of $281 total, when accounting for the emergency allotments. A household of two will get up to $516, a household of three will get up to $740 and a household of four will get up to $939. The total amount of benefits incrementally increases, up to $1,691 for a household of eight. If a household has more than eight people, another $211 will be added for each additional person.
Because the emergency allotments are approved on a month-by-month basis, they are not guaranteed into the future. However, the federal government has approved the commonwealth for these emergency allotments every month since it began during the pandemic.
Although the unemployment rate is substantially lower than it was at the height of the pandemic, the state has not fully recovered its job losses to meet pre-pandemic levels. The country still faces high inflation rates. Although the inflation rate has come down since it peaked in June, it is still hovering around 8%. A lot of industries in the commonwealth, particularly small businesses, have expressed concerns about worker shortages and have cited inflation as one of their biggest problems in recent months.