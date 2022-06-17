(The Center Square) – The Rockingham Cooperative is investing nearly $17 million to upgrade its grain handling and feed manufacturing mill in Rockingham County, which will receive $200,000 worth of funding from the state and the county.
According to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office, the investment will create jobs in the state and the company committed to buying about 30,000 tons of Virginia-grown soybeans, corn and barley over the next three years, which is worth more than $11.6 million.
The company, which was formed in 1921 to provide cheaper feed to farms in the Shenandoah Valley, spans 25 states and takes in about $130 million in revenue every year. It has 5,156 member farms.
“More than a century ago, Rockingham Cooperative grew out of a local, communal need of the farming community,” Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chair Sallie Wolfe-Garrison said in a statement.
“The cooperative and particularly its feed division, Rockingham Mill, continues to support local farms and serves customers far beyond the Valley,” she added. “The expansion of Rockingham Mill is a testament to the Cooperative's success in providing service today while planning for and anticipating the needs of tomorrow. Rockingham County is so very fortunate to have enterprises such as Rockingham Cooperative continuing the legacy of providing quality agricultural products throughout the region, the Commonwealth and beyond.”
The state awarded the company $100,000 through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund and the county will match the funding with local money,