(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in the Virginia state Senate advanced a bill Tuesday to create a retail market for adult-use cannabis sales starting next year, but the measure is likely to face an uphill battle in the House of Delegates.
Lawmakers in the Senate voted 24-16 to advance Senate Bill 1133 Tuesday, which would establish a framework for a retail marijuana market in the commonwealth beginning Jan. 1. Virginia legalized possession of a small amount of marijuana for individuals 21 and older in 2021, but the General Assembly has yet to pass a framework for legal sales of cannabis.
If passed, SB 1133 would create a “transitional sales” period for adult-use marijuana, allowing pharmaceutical processors and five franchisees of those processors from historically economically disadvantaged communities to begin retail sales of cannabis starting Jan. 1, 2024. Other applicants would have to wait until July 1, 2024 to enter the retail cannabis market.
The bill would tax retail marijuana products at 21%, and gives localities the option to levy an additional 3% tax.
The bill was advanced by Senate lawmakers on what is known as “crossover day” – the final day for lawmakers to advance bills out of their original chambers. SB 1133 will be heard next in committees in the House, where it will likely face resistance.
Lawmakers in a House subcommittee defeated two Republican-backed bills last week surrounding a retail market for cannabis. One of the bills would have established a retail marijuana market, and allowed the Cannabis Control Authority to begin issuing licenses in 2024 with marijuana sales to begin in 2025. The other bill defeated in the committee would have directed the Cannabis Control Authority to draft regulations related to the retail sale of marijuana.
The defeat of those measures in the House reveals the politically-divided General Assembly may not make much progress on a retail market for cannabis this year. Last month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin told reporters he is interested in signing a bill addressing the regulation of hemp products, and such legislation has been introduced this session in both the Senate and House.
Legislators in favor of establishing a retail market have warned that without action this session, unregulated sales of marijuana will continue in the commonwealth.
“We know that cannabis is still being illegally imported and sold in Virginia,” the author of SB 1133, Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Arlington, said Tuesday. “This bill fixes a major consumer safety and public safety issue, and it does what more than 60% of Virginia voters want us to do – regulate these products [and] ensure they’re safe for consumers.”
Ebbin's bill also includes provisions allowing incarcerated individuals convicted of a felony offense related to marijuana to have a hearing scheduled to consider modifications to their sentences. The bill also specifies pharmaceutical processors entering the retail cannabis market must sell cannabis products in "child resistant" and "tamper-evident" packaging.
Lawmakers in the House of Delegates will consider Ebbin’s bill to establish a retail cannabis market before the legislative session draws to a close at the end of the month.