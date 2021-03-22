(The Center Square) – A Fredericksburg restaurant openly defying COVID-19 restrictions will remain operational—at least for now.
A Spotsylvania County Circuit Court ruled against a motion from the Commonwealth of Virginia to immediately shut down Gourmeltz pending the court’s decision. The state’s failure to secure the temporary injunction does not mean the court won’t eventually shut down the restaurant, but it means the state failed to prove it necessary to immediately shut it down before the judge issues his ruling.
Judge Richard Rigual found that the state failed to prove an immediate shutdown was necessary to prevent irreparable harm and that it was in the public interest. The restaurant remains operational despite its license being suspended.
Gourmeltz is operating in violation of Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 orders and regulations implemented by the Health Codes Board. The restaurant is not requiring employees or patrons to wear masks and it is allowing customers to sit at the bar area.
In an interview with The Center Square last week, owner Matthew Strickland said he doubts the effectiveness of mask mandates and is allowing people to make the decision themselves. He also said the bar-seating prohibition makes no sense when patrons are allowed to sit at tables.
“I am not following the rules in short because they are arbitrary, make no sense and infringe on my customer’s and my constitutional rights,” Strickland said. “...I’ve spent most of my adult life fighting for this country in Iraq and Afghanistan. I have a lot of pride for this country, and I won’t let incompetent leaders ruin it. I’m only one man, but I promise that I will never stop standing up for what’s right, and they will get all of the fight I have in me.”
Gourmeltz, which is at 10013 Jefferson Davis Highway, has received nearly $12,000 in donations for its legal effort from 170 supporters.