(The Center Square) – Glenn Youngkin, a former businessman and CEO, will be the Republican nominee for governor, convention-goers have decided.
“I am prepared to lead, excited to serve and profoundly humbled by the trust the people have placed in me,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Virginians have made it clear that they are ready for a political outsider with proven business experience to bring real change in Richmond.”
As a candidate, Youngkin pledged to oppose and veto any tax increases passed by the General Assembly and said he would make Virginia more open for businesses by reducing fees, cutting taxes and eliminating unnecessary regulations. He voiced support for ending the COVID-19 lockdown by opening schools, businesses and places of worship.
The nominee has said he is a Christian and a conservative who is pro-life and supports gun rights. He supports school choice and election reform, which includes mandatory voter identification laws.
Youngkin has also criticized Democratic efforts to end qualified immunity for police officers and launched a “Law Enforcement for Glenn” coalition. He was endorsed by eight county and city sheriffs during the primary, including Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman and City of Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle.
“Let me convey my appreciation to and respect for the other candidates who courageously stepped forward to seek this nomination,” Youngkin said. “Every Republican should be proud that our party inspired such a spirited, diverse and talented field of candidates. I have reached out to all of them and look forward to working together as one team to win in November.”
Youngkin received congratulations for some of his primary opponents. Former House Speaker and current Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights thanked his supporters and urged them to support the Republican nominee.
"It's time for Republicans to speak clearly about what we believe in—to take our positive, empowering, uplifting vision and ideas to every single person in the Commonwealth,” Cox said in a statement. “Our party has nominated a good and honorable man to do that—Glenn Youngkin. He's a tested business leader, a man of deep faith, and I know he wants exactly what we want: a safe and prosperous Commonwealth where people can raise their families. Even though I will not be on the ballot this fall for the first time in 32 years, Glenn has my full and unwavering support, I hope you will give him yours as well.”
At the time of publication, votes are still being tallied for the lieutenant governor nomination who will run alongside Youngkin. With the first round of counting finished, the current leader is former Del. Winsome Sears.
Republicans also nominated Jason Miyares, a former delegate, for attorney general.
Democrats will choose their candidates in a June 8 primary. Former Gov. Terry McAullife is currently polling far ahead of his opponents for the gubernatorial nomination.