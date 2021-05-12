(The Center Square) – Virginia Republicans finished tallying votes for its convention and nominated former Del. Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor to run alongside the party’s gubernatorial nominee, businessman Glenn Youngkin.
In a statement, Sears thanked her supporters.
“I am utterly overwhelmed by your votes of confidence,” Sears said. “From the time my family arrived in America from Jamaica, we have realized and appreciated the opportunity that the US provided us: however, we never could have imagined that would include the possibility of being the second-in-command of our great Commonwealth.”
Sears said the Republican Party is a big tent party and she will be working to reach people who are already conservative, but do not know that they are Republicans yet.
The Republican Party of Virginia held its convention Saturday, selecting candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. The nominees were decided through ranked voting ballots in a convention after the party declined to hold a primary. Republicans also nominated Jason Miyares to run for attorney general.
With the announcement of the lieutenant governor nomination, the convention tallies are completed.
Virginia Republican Party Chairman Rich Anderson congratulated the nominees and thanked each candidate who vied for the position.
"[These candidates] will make incredible additions to the executive branch of Virginia state government,” Anderson said. “Together, they will provide much needed relief to Virginians across the Commonwealth from the disastrous policies of the McAuliffe-Northam administrations. Winsome is a fantastic candidate and I and Virginia Republicans cannot wait to see her and the entire team on the campaign trail.”
Democrats will choose their nominees for these three positions in a June 8 primary. The general election will take place on Nov. 2.