(The Center Square) – As gasoline costs remain high, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and House Republicans will try to pass a three-month gas tax holiday to reduce the burden on struggling Virginians.
Although the price of gas dipped this week, the average per-gallon cost in the state is still a little more than $4.16. This is 77 cents higher than it was a month ago and $1.40 more expensive than it was one year ago.
The commonwealth levies a 26.2-cent tax on gasoline. If Republicans can garner support from enough Senate Democrats, the entire tax would be suspended for three months. If this led to a price reduction of 26.2 cents, gas would be about $3.90 cents per gallon on average throughout the state.
"Inflation, especially in energy and gasoline, is increasing because of failed policies by the current Presidential administration that constrain domestic supply,” Youngkin said in a statement. “In addition, the conflict in Ukraine is further exacerbating the problem. These rising gas prices are hurting Virginians, and we need to do something about it.”
The gas tax is used to fund transportation projects, but the governor said the Commonwealth Transportation fund has more than $1 billion more revenue anticipated this year and next year. He said the revenue surplus came from taxes paid by Virginians and the proposal would give some of that money back to them.
Republican legislative leaders in the House of Delegates have already signed onto Youngkin’s plan. Republicans have a narrow majority in the House.
"Anyone who buys groceries or gasoline knows Virginia’s families are being squeezed more than they have in a long time,” House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement.
“Inflation is the highest it’s been since Reagan’s first term, gas prices have skyrocketed, and we aren’t seeing any real leadership from Washington to address it," Gilbert said. "Governor Youngkin’s proposal will ease the pain at the pump for families, and it will do so without harming the Commonwealth’s transportation funding. This is a responsible, common-sense measure to help all Virginians struggling with increased costs. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues in the General Assembly to see it enacted into law at the upcoming special session."
During the legislative session, House Republicans passed a bill that would have suspended the most recent gas tax increase until July 1, 2023, which would have brought the tax down to 21.2 cents per gallon for about a year. Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the legislation in a committee, citing concerns over transportation funding. The House-passed version of the budget still accounted for a temporary gasoline tax reduction, but the Senate-passed version did not include it. The consideration of the budget was suspended until the governor calls a special session, at which time the gas tax holiday proposal will be considered by lawmakers.