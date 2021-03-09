(The Center Square) – Virginia Republicans intend to nominate their candidate for the governor in the coming months, but the party is still unsure what the process will be after its initial plans fell through.
Last December, the Virginia Republican Party voted to select its nominee through a state convention rather than using the primary process. The party announced it would hold a drive-through convention in one location—Liberty University in Lynchburg—on May 8, but the plans fell through after the university said it never agreed to the plan and it did not have the facilities necessary to hold it there.
With the nomination closely approaching, party officials plan to hold a meeting Friday to vote on a plan. The party is set to consider several proposals for a convention that would permit delegates to cast votes from multiple locations throughout the commonwealth. The meeting will be livestreamed on the party’s facebook page.
Candidates have had a mix of reactions that range from Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, suing the party and other candidates expressing concern about the lack of a plan this late in the process.
“They need to resolve it as quickly as possible,” Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, said in a statement. We need to know the process. It is the [State Central Committee]'s prerogative to determine the nominating process, but a decision must be made.”
Businessman and political activist Pete Snyder said in a statement that he cannot wait to get into the field and compete.
“I’m going to run hard and win the Republican nomination regardless of the method of nomination, but it’s time for the Virginia GOP to decide the rules, let the competition begin and let Virginia Republicans decide their nominees,” Snyder said.
Chase has been the most vocal about the party’s plans, filing a lawsuit against the party for abandoning the primary process. Her lawsuit was dismissed by a judge, claiming the senator lacked standing.
Efforts to nominate the gubernatorial candidate through a firehouse primary and through canvassing have both been defeated by the party.
According to the polls, Chase leads the crowd; however, the senator has been consistently at odds with the party establishment for her staunch conservative views, her refusal to wear a facemask during session, her claims that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election because of voter fraud and her claims that Antifa protesters were behind the attack on the Capitol.
Cox, who is the former speaker of the house, is second in the polls. He has garnered support from the party establishment, but has received criticism for some of his moderate stances, which includes support for Medicaid expansion.
During Snyder’s race, the candidate has put a focus on reopening schools. Although he has run for political office before, he has never won a race. Other candidates include former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Sergio de la Pena and businessman Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia Democrats will select its nominee through a June 8 primary.