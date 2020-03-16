(The Center Square) – A second male in his 70s has died from respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, Virginia health officials said Monday.
The man, who was hospitalized, acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source. Monday's death follows the Peninsula Health District's announcement of Saturday's initial death.
Peninsula Health District did not reveal where either man lived.
“It is a sad day in our community as we learn that a local resident has died from COVID-19," Peninsula Health Department Acting Director Dr. Steve Julian said. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”
As of Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 51 positive COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 74 deaths in the U.S. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing. Most cases are mild, but symptoms can be more severe in older people and those with other health conditions.