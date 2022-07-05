(The Center Square) – Virginia job hirings and quits increased from March to April and available job openings decreased over that time, according to numbers recently released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
About 206,000 people were hired in April, which was a 9,000-person increase from the previous month. It was also 50,000 hires more than April 2021 when there were only about two-thirds the number of hirings. The number of people who quit jobs also rose by 9,000 people from March to April, with 114,000 workers quitting their jobs in April.
Both the hiring rate and the quit rate rose by 0.2 percentage points: the hiring rate was at 5.1% and the quit rate was at 2.8%.
The number of available job openings went down from March into April. In March, the number of job openings was a record high, at about 340,000 openings. That number went down by 19,000 in April. The total number of job openings as a percentage of total employment decreased by 0.4 percentage points and now sits at 7.4%. It reached its pandemic-era height in September of 2021 with 7.9%.
“In April 2022, measures of Virginia job openings and labor turnover indicated that, despite a contracting economy during the first quarter of 2022, labor markets in the Commonwealth remained very tight,” the Virginia Employment Commission wrote in a news release.
“Driven by both layoffs and unemployment in the state at very low levels, the ratio of unemployed persons to job openings reached a record low,” the release read. “After March’s record-setting numbers of job openings in Virginia and nationwide, firms appeared reluctant to let staff go in April as the number of U.S. layoffs and discharges also reached a record low. With April 2022 hires a third larger than in April 2021, the ratio of hires per job opening matched its highest level in over a year, as the flurry of movement of Virginia workers between jobs continued.”
Despite the data showing fewer job openings, some business groups are still reporting labor shortage problems in their industries. Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, told The Center Square that he has not heard anything from the group’s members to suggest that the labor shortage problems have gotten better over the last several months.
“I haven’t seen really a positive turnaround,” Melvin said. “...It’s kind of been stagnant.”
Melvin said there hasn’t been much effort at the state level to help the industry and lawmakers did not include workforce development funding the association requested in the budget. With some economists fearing that a recession could be on the horizon, he said that would be “incredibly problematic” for the industry.
“The hospitality industry is always the first to suffer and the last to recover with recessions,” Melvin added.
Nationally, the number of job openings decreased in most industries, according to the VEC. The largest percentage decreases were in the federal government, arts, entertainment and recreation and healthcare and social assistance. The largest percentage increases were in real estate, rental and leasing and transportation, warehousing and utilities.