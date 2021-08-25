(The Center Square) – Rather than adjusting the current legislative district maps, the Virginia Redistricting Commission is opting to start with a blank slate and redraw the maps completely from scratch.
The resolution, which passed the commission 12-4, directed the map drawers to create map proposals that have no consideration for the previous maps. A final plan must be approved by the commission and then passed by the General Assembly to become law.
“We’ve got one shot at this and I want us to make it count,” Brandon Hutchins, a citizen member of the committee from Virginia Beach said before the vote. He said he’s heard a lot of public feedback that people want to start from scratch.
Sean Kumar, another citizen member of the commission said Virginians voted for a redistricting commission because they wanted something different. If the map is made the same way the General Assembly would have drafted it, he said the commission would be making a mockery of the process.
The 16-member commission includes eight lawmakers and eight citizens who are not members of the General Assembly. Kumar said the commission needs votes from the citizens for it to pass.
“Are we here to represent Virginia [or] are we here to represent incumbents or parties?” Kumar asked.
Some lawmakers on the commission cautioned against a blank slate because it could fail to pass the General Assembly if the incumbents don’t like the map. Depending on how the map is drawn, some incumbents could risk losing their seats.
Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria proposed an unsuccessful motion to direct the map drawers to make different sets of maps, some that start from scratch and others that consider existing maps. He said the commission should compare the two types of maps and make a determination from there.
The senator’s motion was supported by his Republican colleague, Sen. Steve Newman, R-Forest. Newman said a map that starts from scratch could get voted down by the General Assembly, but that providing a map with some semblance of what is already known would be much more likely to receive the necessary votes.
Barker’s motion failed in a narrow vote and the commission chose to only consider maps that are drawn from scratch.
Virginia voters opted to create a redistricting commission, rather than have the lines drawn by the General Assembly, in a constitutional amendment that was passed with nearly two-thirds support. Delayed census data, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to delay the creation of the new maps.