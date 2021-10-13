(The Center Square) – After the Virginia redistricting commission failed to compromise on new state legislative maps, commissioners have begun discussion regarding new lines for the state’s U.S. House seats.
In a virtual meeting, the members exchanged ideas on how they could manage the U.S. House district lines better than they handled the state legislative lines. Members cannot hold votes during virtual meetings, but can hold votes in Thursday’s in-person meeting. The commission plans to hold a final vote on maps by Oct. 25.
During the state legislative map discussions, the commission opted to hire two map drawers – one from a Republican firm and one from a Democratic firm. However, most of the decisions after that failed along partisan lines. Some members in both parties suggested a new approach to the U.S. House lines, such as finding common ground with one map drawer.
“It was not the most efficient process to have two map drawers and whether or not together as one body we could work together to draw the rest of the other nine district lines,” Greta Harris, one of the non-legislative Democratic members of the commission, said in the meeting.
Members also discussed whether they would start with the existing boundaries and develop new maps from there or start completely from scratch. They also considered the possibility of redrawing some districts based on the current lines and starting others from scratch.
Districts that include large numbers of ethnic minorities need to account for federal laws that ensure their vote is not diluted. Some of the members considered adjusting the current lines in those districts, rather than starting them from scratch, because the current lines already comply with those regulations and keeping them similar would likely prevent litigation challenging the map’s compliance.
The commission also considered whether they would formally vote to end discussion on the state legislative maps. During the last meeting, three non-legislative Democratic members walked out of the meeting after neither side could agree on which firm-drawn maps should be used as the starting point for redistricting. Most of the members wanted to continue discussions, but the quorum had been broken when some members left.
Commissioners are required to approve legislative maps and then submit them to the General Assembly for approval. The General Assembly is only allowed to give a “yes” or “no” vote on the lines and cannot alter them. If either the commission or the General Assembly fail to approve new maps, they will be drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court.