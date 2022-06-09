(The Center Square) – From 2015 to 2020, Virginia recorded a net loss of 62,000 people in state-to-state migration, according to a report released by the Virginia Public Access Project based on IRS migration data.
Many Virginians opted to leave the commonwealth and either go to neighboring states or states with no income tax.
Among its neighbors, the largest net loss was to North Carolina. More than 113,600 North Carlinians moved to Virginia, but more than 145,350 Virginians moved to North Carolina. The numbers show a net migration loss of more than 31,700. The commonwealth also had a net migration loss of 8,646 people with Tennessee, a net loss of 3,857 with West Virginia and a net loss of 161 with Kentucky.
Virginia did have a positive net migration with two of its neighbors: 9,322 with Maryland and 4,312 with Washington, D.C. Still, Virginia had a net migration loss of 30,764 with its neighbors.
The commonwealth’s net state-to-state migration loss with states that have no income tax was more than 66,350. Its net loss to Florida was 36,614 and its net loss to Texas was 16,928. It also recorded net losses with Washington, Nevada, South Dakota, New Hampshire and Wyoming, which do not have income taxes. Tennessee, which also neighbors Virginia, was another state without an income tax with which Virginia had a net loss. The only state without an income tax with which Virginia had a net increase in migration was Alaska.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square some of the tax cuts in the state’s budget deal could help improve these numbers, but that a lot of other improvements are still necessary.
“The tax policy changes in the budget deal may help, especially the new subtraction [for] military retiree pay,” Haner said. “But Virginia's overall economy is lukewarm at best, and people not yet retired see better prospects elsewhere. We need to reignite growth and investment is something other than green energy nonsense.”
Virginia had a net migration increase with 20 states and the District of Columbia. Many of the states it performed better against were from the northeast. The commonwealth had a net migration increase of more than 27,000 with New York and nearly 14,490 with New Jersey. It also had a net increase with Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Illinois.
According to a report from the Virginia Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission last year, Virginia’s gross domestic product growth, per-capita income growth and labor force growth fell behind the national average over the past decade. The commonwealth often ranks as one of the best states in which to do business and has benefited from northern Virginia’s proximity to Washington, D.C.
Debate about the status of Virginia’s economy was a major topic in the 2021 gubernatorial election. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the election, had argued the state needed a more free economy to spur growth. The Center Square reached out to the governor’s office about the net loss in state-to-state migration, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.