(The Center Square) – Virginia recorded another revenue surplus through September, but the state may need that money to account for the high inflation rate and the potential for an economic recession.
Through the first quarter of the fiscal year, Virginia’s revenues exceeded expectations by more than a half of a billion dollars, according to the September Revenue Report. First quarter revenue is up 7.6% year over year and September’s revenue was up 10.7% year over year.
“Adjusted for the impacts of planned policy actions, including the historic tax rebates of nearly $900 million recently delivered to Virginians, September revenue collection increased more than 10% compared to a year ago,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “September is a typically strong month for revenues, and this year was consistent with that precedent. At the same time, economic data remains mixed, the job market shows stability but the persistent inflation from misguided efforts in Washington continues to be the silent thief stealing more and more from the paychecks of hardworking Virginians.”
Virginia’s payroll withholding tax increased by 11% in September after adjusting for the timing of deposit days. Individual nonwitholding tax collections grew 13.6% in September, year over year. Corporate income tax collections were up 2.4% for the month, but are down 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. Sales and use tax were up 8.7% in the month when compared to the same month last year.
Despite the positive revenue numbers, the national economy is still facing high inflation rates and recession concerns. Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy, at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square that the state should prepare for a possible downturn in future months.
“Inflation is going to ravage that surplus, as will a national recession,” Haner said. “The state has to assume a downturn. The surplus means we can make the adjustments without spending cuts, but it isn't a time to grow government. Our top priority remains indexing the income tax code so inflation stops being such a bonanza for tax revenues.”
The commonwealth also saw job growth with 128,000 more Virginians employed than the previous month. The state has not yet fully recovered from the unemployment loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic restrictions, but has gotten much closer. The employment level is now at 97.2% of what it was before the pandemic. The governor’s office noted key competitor states have already exceeded pre-pandemic employment numbers.