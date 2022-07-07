(The Center Square) – The Virginia Department of Energy was awarded nearly $23.8 million in federal grant money to reclaim abandoned mines, which the state intends to repurpose for other uses.
“We are excited to get to work and assist in getting others back to work with this announcement of federal funds,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “Creating jobs in coal-impacted communities is a priority and through the reclamation and repurposing of these mined lands, we hope to see an additional economic activity for properties that can become suitable for development.”
The federal government awarded the money to the commonwealth to assist with its Abandoned Mine Land program. The program was launched a few years after the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act in the late 1970s. According to the governor’s office, there are thousands of abandoned mines the state is trying to reclaim.
“There are thousands of features posing safety and environmental harm due to historic mining in southwest Virginia and other areas of the state where coal was once extracted,” Virginia Energy Director John Warren said in a statement. “These funds will allow us to reclaim and repurpose just over 80% of the current inventory Virginia Energy has gathered since our AML program began in 1981.”
On average, the program gets about $4 million in funding every year, according to the governor’s office. With the additional funding awarded this week, the state intends to start numerous projects that have already been slated for work. The state projects the funding will create more than 1,000 jobs and give opportunities to displaced coal miners.
“Our AML team finally gets to complete projects and tasks that have been on our wish list for years,” Virginia Energy Deputy Director Will Clear said in a statement. “The impact this work will have on our region will be so significant for a growing economy and for community enhancement.”
The department is seeking more contractors and asking coal companies to apply to bid on work for the upcoming projects.