(The Center Square) – State and local governments and some nonprofits are in line for additional federal funding to fight COVID-19 after President Donald Trump declared Virginia a major disaster.
The designation provides federal public assistance at a federal cost share of 75 percent, allowing state agencies, local governments and certain nonprofits to buy additional supplies and receive reimbursements for COVID-19-related costs.
“We thank the federal government for moving quickly to approve Virginia’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration,” said Northam, who made the major disaster request Monday. “This critical funding will support our ongoing, statewide efforts to fight this virus in our Commonwealth and keep Virginians safe.”
The declaration also authorizes federal agencies to provide direct emergency assistance to Virginia.
As of Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported the state has 2,012 COVID-19 cases – including 46 deaths – and 312 hospitalizations. The country has more than 245,000 cases and at least 6,098 deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.