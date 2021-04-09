(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded Virginia slightly more than $77 million to help localities ensure greater equity and access to COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news release from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Three-fourths of the funding must be used on programs designed to increase vaccine access, acceptance and uptake for racial and ethnic minority communities. 60% of the money must go to local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers.
Some ways the state can use the money includes door-to-door outreach in relevant communities or hiring workers who perform culturally competent bilingual health outreach.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said in a statement. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”
Virginia’s funding is part of a $3 billion effort from the CDC to bolster distribution, access and administrative efforts in 64 jurisdictions. The money was allocated to the agency through the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which passed Congress and was signed by President Joe Biden.