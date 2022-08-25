(The Center Square) – Virginia reached a settlement with a landlord who was accused of falsely advertising programs for low-income customers and engaging in other improper activities, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced.
JumpStart U2, Inc. was accused of misrepresenting a claim that low-income tenants would be entered into a housing program or housing initiative that was different than a traditional landlord-tenant housing situation. The lawsuit alleged the company advertised services it did not provide and charged tenants for programs the company never provided. It also alleged JumpStart also failed to return security deposit payments in a timely manner and
“We will not tolerate landlords who take advantage of Virginians seeking affordable housing by violating and ignoring laws designed to protect Virginia consumers,” Miyares said in a statement. “My office is dedicated to protecting vulnerable Virginians from such abusive practices, and we will continue to hold bad actors accountable.”
Per the settlement agreement, JumpStart must pay $10,000 in restitution to customers who entered into subleases during the period in which the company allegedly engaged in false advertising. The company must also provide restitution to any tenant who paid for programs, services or other fees for programs that were not provided.